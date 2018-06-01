Royal Princess to Offer Mexican Riviera Itineraries for 2019-2020 Season

Princess Cruises today announced that its 2019-2020 season on the Mexican Riviera will include the Royal Princess.

The Royal Princess will sail a full season of 27 Mexican Riviera sailings from Los Angeles, including seven-day Mexico itineraries, plus opportunities offering guests more time in port with an overnight in Cabo San Lucas on every five-day Cabo San Lucas Getaway sailing.

As the only cruise line to sail year-round out of San Francisco, Princess also offers Grand Princess roundtrip 10-day Mexico itineraries in 2019.

The Star Princess will make her return to the west coast in 2019 as well, featuring 10-day Baja Peninsula & Sea of Cortez with roundtrip departures out of Los Angeles with an overnight in Cabo San Lucas.

“Sailing the waters of Mexico honors the heritage of Princess cruising, with our first voyage in 1965 to the Mexican Riviera,” said Jan Swartz, Princess Cruises president. “Now, we provide guests more opportunities to experience the best of the region through culinary partnerships and immersive shore excursions, all while enjoying longer stays in port.”

Developed in collaboration with Bill Esparza, author and expert on Latin American cuisine, the line’s enhanced shore excursion offerings along the west coast take guests off the beaten path, on culinary adventures featuring the local flavors of the region. Esparza has developed culinary shore excursions for Princess in Cabo San Lucas, Mazatlán and Puerto Vallarta.

“Developing excursions for Princess guests presented a unique opportunity to provide exposure to local chefs and flavors from Latin America that can only be found on the west coast,” said Esparza. “I wanted to present guests with new ingredients, off the beaten path experiences and personalities from around the region to provide the most authentic look into this part of the world.”