Costa Luminosa Wins Carnival Corporation Environmental Award

The Costa Luminosa took home Carnival Corporation’s Environmental Excellence Award, beating the company's other ships across Carnival’s nine cruise brands.

Carnival asked each brand to enter one ship to be considered for the award, which was based on the best environmental performance during a 2017 audit period.

The 2009-built ship took home the top honors, going beyond compliance and fostering a culture of sustainable business, said Costa, in a statement.

The award was presented to Alberto Sturlese, the Fincantieri-built vessel’s environmental officer.

Costa President Neil Palomba emphasized the importance of the initiative and congratulated all the onboard colleagues for the results achieved in a ceremony, also noting a particular challenging year focused on the ECP (Environmental Compliance Policy) implementation.