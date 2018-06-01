Cruise Industry News Executive Guide

Costa Luminosa Wins Carnival Corporation Environmental Award

Costa Luminosa Award Presentation

The Costa Luminosa took home Carnival Corporation’s Environmental Excellence Award, beating the company's other ships across Carnival’s nine cruise brands.

Carnival asked each brand to enter one ship to be considered for the award, which was based on the best environmental performance during a 2017 audit period.

The 2009-built ship took home the top honors, going beyond compliance and fostering a culture of sustainable business, said Costa, in a statement.

The award was presented to Alberto Sturlese, the Fincantieri-built vessel’s environmental officer.

Costa President Neil Palomba emphasized the importance of the initiative and congratulated all the onboard colleagues for the results achieved in a ceremony, also noting a particular challenging year focused on the ECP (Environmental Compliance Policy) implementation.　

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts
AB InBev

More from Cruise Industry News

June 03, 2018
Cruise Industry News Expedition Market Report

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

San Diego

Cruise Ship Orderbook

105 Ships | 245,134 Berths | $61 Billion | View.

Cruise Industry News Financial Tracking

Latest Magazine Issue | Spring 2018

CIN Spring 2018

In This Edition:

Itinerary Planning

Luxury Market

Caribbean

Food + Beverage

Executive Profiles

Expedition

Drydocks

About | Sample Articles | Subscribe Today
Cruise Industry News Annual Report
Cruise Industry News Expedition Market Report