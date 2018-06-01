Becker Named Captain of AIDAnova

After taking out the AIDAperla, Boris Becker has been named captain of the LNG-powered AIDAnova, debuting later this year.

Becker has become the company's new-ship captain, also having been at the helm of the AIDAluna and AIDAblu when they were delivered. Becker was named captain in a prepared release, and will be based at Meyer Werft in Papenburg, Germany, until the delivery of the ship.

Born in the Ruhr area, Becker studied nautical engineering in Bremen. After graduating with a degree in industrial marine engineering, he was hired by AIDA in 2014 as a first officer.

At the age of 30, in 2010, he became the youngest captain in the history of the German company.

For the 183,900-ton AIDAnova, an important milestone was marked on May 30 when the ship touched water for the first time.

The next milestone comes on August 31, when the ship will be christened during an open air concert at Meyer Werft featuring DJ David Guetta.

Delivery is scheduled for Nov. 15 in Bremerhaven.