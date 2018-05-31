HullWiper Launches Onboard Hull Cleaning Solution

HullWiper's hull cleaning technology is now available as a flexible onboard solution that allows all types of vessels to clean their hull fouling on demand, the company announced.

The onboard version of the diver- and brush-free Remotely Operated Vehicle (ROV) gives vessels on a tight schedule the means to perform a partial or full hull clean on a planned rotation, as and when needed. Cruise ships and super yachts can clean at every stop without interruption to their timetables or inconvenience to passengers, the company said.

The onboard solution, which was introduced at this year’s Navalia International Shipbuilding Exhibition in Spain, can be included in the design phase of newbuilds and allocated to a specific space either on deck, a door on the side of a vessel, or using a moon pool.

HullWiper provides onsite training at their HullWiper Training Center in Dubai, followed by onboard training at the convenience of the operator, to ensure best practise and care. With round-the-clock support and a technical team on standby to reach any vessel, HullWiper is the answer for flexible performance management.

Like its in-port predecessor, the on-board ROV uses adjustable seawater jets as the cleaning medium, instead of brushes or abrasives, minimizing the risk of damage to expensive anti-fouling coatings. Owners and operators who use HullWiper benefit from optimal performance and energy efficiency savings, whilst avoiding the expense of re-coating in case of damage, according to a statement.

HullWiper’s General Manager Laurance Langdon, added: “Cleaning in international waters with the HullWiper is not a problem. Vessels can also clean in port, during loading and unloading and in most weather conditions, eliminating the need for unnecessary downtime.”