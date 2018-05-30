Genting Organizes Safe Piloting and Techniques Seminar in China

Genting Cruise Lines organized the first ever Safe Piloting and Techniques Seminar in Shenzhen, China along with the China Maritime Pilots' Association (CMPA), Shenzhen Pilots (SZP), and Hong Kong Pilots Association (HKPA).

Taking place last week, the two-day event gathered together the international maritime community in an exchange of ideas centering on safe piloting and techniques for cruise vessels, according to a statement.

Over 100 guests participated in the seminar, including professionals and captains from major cruise companies, pilot agencies from China, Hong Kong, Singapore, the Philippines and Malaysia, guests from the Ministry of Transport of the P.R.C, local governments, industry organizations, cruise port operators and consulting research institutes.

The line-up of speakers at the seminar featured Chen Ying, Deputy Director of the Water Transport Bureau of the Ministry of Transport; Lou He Ru, Vice Chairman of the Transport Commission of Shenzhen Municipality; Chen Jian Hua, Executive Vice President and Secretary General of CMPA; Li Guan Hua, Chairman of HKPA; and Lim Jiun Yan, Senior Vice President of Genting Cruise Lines. .

“Many cruise companies are now operating multiple routes in mainland China to meet the market demands and Genting is proud and honored to be given the opportunity to co-host this event which brings together key stakeholders to participate at this important information sharing platform,“ said Lim Jiun Yan, senior vice president.

Coming from the perspective of a cruise operator, Lim shared ideas and suggestions on how cruise ship supervision, pilotage and operations at multi-destination ports can be improved while ensuring that safety is not compromised.

The comprehensive discussions held during the seminar were rich in content, covering a wide range of topics including simulation studies, the responsibilities of pilots, comparisons between new cruise ships equipped with Azipods and conventional cruise ships using propellers, as well as the setup of the bridge team for navigation of ships, according to a statement.

Lou He Ru, Vice Chairman of the Transport Commission of Shenzhen Municipality commented that the safe entry and exit of the cruise ships can only be achieved with perfect cooperation between captains and pilots. The selection of Shenzhen as the event venue also reiterated the commitment and desire by the Shenzhen Port to establish itself as a major cruise port while also improving its pilotage service standards.