West Coast Cruise Market On the Comeback Trail

The West Coast and Mexican Riviera cruise market is experiencing a renaissance in 2018 and is expected to deliver more growth in 2019 and beyond, according to the 2018-2019 Cruise Industry News Annual Report.

Capacity is set to grow in 2018, up more than 5 percent and led by increased deployment from Carnival Cruise Line, in addition to increased deployment from Norwegian and Disney as well.

Earlier this week, Norwegian added even more to future growth forecasts when it announced the Norwegian Joy would offer a seasonal program as well.

Numbers are inching back to levels not previously seen for years, when the economic recession combined with security concerns in Mexico as well as a head tax in Alaska had operators pulling ships.

Now, Mexico is on the comeback trail, and Alaska is set for a record year – both good for West Coast ports, whether it be for seasonal and shoulder season operations. And in late 2019, another vote of confidence will arrive in the Carnival Panorama, a brand new ship set to offer year-round itineraries to the Mexican Riviera from Southern California.

Carnival is the biggest operator on the West Coast, with an estimated 63.2 percent of the market, followed by Princess, at 20.8 percent, and then Norwegian, Holland America and Disney.

