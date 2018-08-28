Record Cruise Year for Northern Europe

Cruise ships will be in record numbers in the waters of Northern Europe this summer, with 129 ships set to offer cruises in the region, according to the 2018-2019 Cruise Industry News Annual Report.

Capacity will also move to a record high, with more than 2.5 million cruise guests expected, up from 2.3 million in 2017, and way up from just under 2 million in 2014.

AIDA will be the largest operator in the region this year, with concentrated summer deployment, but also cruises early and late in the session. Nine AIDA ships will make up around 16 percent of the market.

Hurtigruten also has a considerable share, built on a year-round coastal service program on the Norwegian coast.

MSC is the third largest operator by capacity, with 9.2 percent of the market and four ships, followed by P&O UK, Costa, TUI and Royal Caribbean.

