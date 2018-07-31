Asia/Pacific Hangs On As Second Largest Cruise Market

For the second straight year, Asia-Pacific is the world’s second largest cruise market by passenger capacity, according to research in the 2018-2019 Cruise Industry News Annual Report.

The region bypassed the Mediterranean in 2017, becoming the second largest market on the heels of the success of the Chinese cruise market, which propelled Asia-Pacific to have a global market share of 15.7 percent in 2017.

That number drops slightly this year, to 15.1 percent, putting the region ahead of the Mediterranean, which accounts for 14.2 percent of global cruise capacity.

While Asia does grow for 2018, both in the number of ships and projected cruise guests, the overall growth is slowing down when compared to the trajectory of the global industry.

Costa Cruises is the largest operator in Asia, with five ships in the region, followed by Star Cruises, Royal Caribbean, Dream Cruises, Princess and Norwegian.

---

About the Annual Report:

The Cruise Industry News Annual Report is the only book of its kind, presenting the worldwide cruise industry through 2027 in 400 pages.

Statistics are independently researched.

See a preview by clicking here.

The report covers everything from new ships on order to supply-and-demand scenarios from 1987 through 2027+. Plus there is a future outlook, complete growth projections for each cruise line, regional market reports, and detailed ship deployment by region and market, covering all the cruise lines.

Order the 2018-2019 edition today.