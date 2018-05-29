Guangzhou Cruise Industry Alliance Formed

The Guangzhou Cruise Industry Alliance has been formed following the second meeting of the Guangzhou Cruise Development Roundtable.

Parties involved include the China Cruise and Yacht Industry Association (CCYIA), Nanshan People’s Government in Guangzhou and the Guangzhou CCCC Cruise Home Port Investment Company.

Wu Qiang, co-president of CCYIA; and Cai Chaolin, member of the Standing Committee of Guangzhou Municipal Party Committee and Secretary of Nansha District Committee, and relevant leaders of Guangzhou Municipal Government attended the founding ceremony.

The alliance is aiming to promote cruise industry development in Guangzhou, bringing government entities together with private companies.

Key agenda items include port development, supply chain, cruise ship design and construction, passenger and crew sourcing and more. The alliance has 25 members, according to a statement.