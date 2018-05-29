Dream Cruises Collaborates with Sony Pictures Animations

Dream Cruises has announced a deal Sony Pictures Animation to host thematic sailings of Hotel Transylvania 3: A Monster Vacation, aboard Genting Dream and World Dream this summer on sailings from May 25 to August 31.

Thatcher Brown, President of Dream Cruises said: “We are pleased to enrich the summer sailings of Dream Cruises with the cast of Hotel Transylvania 3: A Monster Vacation aboard our new ships Genting Dream and World Dream. Our onboard teams are excited to deliver Dream Cruise vacations where these lovable monsters – as seen in the movie - will come to life. Fun and great entertainment are a big part of what Dream Cruises offers our guests in innovative ways. Our guests will enjoy the privilege to interact with their favorite characters throughout their summer voyage.”

“As our monster family takes a family cruise adventure in the film, worldwide audiences will be inspired to go on cruises of their own which makes Dream Cruises an ideal partner for Hotel Transylvania 3," added Jeffrey Godsick – Executive Vice-President, Brand Strategy and Global Partnerships, Sony Pictures Entertainment.

Shipboard activities include everything to from monster volleyball to exotic excursions and catching up on their moon tans

Other activities include "Monster-in-Training" Boot Camp – from characters Meet-and-Greet, Monster Treasure Hunt and Dracula Zipline, to Blobby Milkshake Drinking Contest, a Monster-themed Costume Party and Bedtime Stories with Drac. For those who desire to ride the waves with Hotel Transylvania 3: A Monster Vacation, movie marathons of the first two installments will come in handy, Dream Cruises said.