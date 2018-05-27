Latest Cruise Jobs: May 27

A look at recent key job opportunities around the cruise ship industry:
Latest Key Jobs:
|Employer
|Job Title
|Location
|Undisclosed
|Project Director: Refurb and Newbuild
|Miami
|Norwegian
|Java Developers
|Miami
|Norwegian
|Tableau Developer
|Miami
|Holland America Line
|Manager of Maritime Audits
|Seattle
|Holland America Line
|Server-Alaska Summer Job!
|Seattle
|Holland America Line
|SVP Controller
|Seattle
|Carnival UK
|Electrcial Manager - Marine Contractor
|UK
|Carnival UK
|Commis Chef / Chef De Partie
|UK
More cruise line jobs are available here.