Cruise Industry News Annual Report

Latest Cruise Jobs: May 27

Cruise Jobs

A look at recent key job opportunities around the cruise ship industry:

Latest Key Jobs:

Employer Job Title Location
Undisclosed Project Director: Refurb and Newbuild Miami
Norwegian Java Developers Miami
Norwegian Tableau Developer Miami
Holland America Line Manager of Maritime Audits Seattle
Holland America Line Server-Alaska Summer Job! Seattle
Holland America Line SVP Controller Seattle
Carnival UK Electrcial Manager - Marine Contractor UK
Carnival UK Commis Chef / Chef De Partie UK


More cruise line jobs are available here.

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts
AB InBev

More from Cruise Industry News

June 03, 2018
Cruise Industry News Annual Report

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Vigor

Cruise Ship Orderbook

105 Ships | 245,134 Berths | $61 Billion | View.

Cruise Industry News Financial Tracking

Latest Magazine Issue | Spring 2018

CIN Spring 2018

In This Edition:

Itinerary Planning

Luxury Market

Caribbean

Food + Beverage

Executive Profiles

Expedition

Drydocks

About | Sample Articles | Subscribe Today
Valencia