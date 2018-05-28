Hurtigruten Upgrades Richard Width and Nordlys

Hurtigruten has contracted the Norwegian Fosen Yard for comprehensive upgrades of two of its ships, the Richard With and the Nordlys.

According to Fosen, the contract will secure work for the yard through spring of 2019.

Yard CEO, Anders Straumsheim said in a prepared statement that Fosen won the contract in competition with foreign yards. Hurtigruten has used Fosen for a number of refurbishment, rebuild and maintenance projects over the past few years.

The Richard With goes to the yard in November. The work will include renovations of all cabins, both for passengers and crew. All public areas will be refurbished as well. According to a prepared statement this means new restaurants, bars, lounges and outdoor hot tubs.

In addition, floor to ceiling windows will be installed in the main restaurant, which is aft.

Some of the staterooms will be converted to suites, and the suites aft on Deck 6 will be outfitted with larger windows.

Tor Geir Engebretsen, COO for Hurtigruten, commented that the ship will appear as new.

Following the Richard With, the Nordlys goes to Fosen next spring (2019). She will also go through a total renovation, according to Fosen.

Both ships will continue to serve in Hurtigruten’s coastal service in Norway.

In addition, both ships are slated to be rebuilt for hybrid powerplants running engines on LNG combined with batteries. While a yard for that project has not been announced, that work is slated to be completed before 2021.