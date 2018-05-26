MSC Names Digital Personal Assistant Zoe

MSC Cruises revealed that its industry-first digital personal assistant will be named Zoe, according to a statement.

The technology will debut on the new MSC Bellissima next year.

MSC Cruises CEO, Gianni Onorato commented: “As a family-owned company with over 300 years of seafaring heritage, it is a maritime tradition to involve the female members of the family in key events and developments. Zoe is a family name as well as being a name that is internationally recognized and easy to pronounce no matter what language a guest speaks. Choosing a family name was a way to combine tradition with our continued focus on innovation.”

"The introduction of the Digital Personal Assistant marks a new phase in the ongoing evolution of MSC Cruises’ digital innovation program MSC For Me, which was first introduced in 2017 with the launch of MSC Meraviglia," the company said. "This connected cruise experience is also now available on MSC Seaside, MSC Splendida with a special adaptation for Asia, and will be introduced on MSC Seaview when the latest flagship comes into service on June 10th."

Zoe is being developed in partnership with HARMAN International a wholly-owned subsidiary of Samsung Electronics, MSC said.

The technology is being designed specifically for use in the staterooms onboard and will be available in seven languages: English, French, Italian, Spanish, German, Brazilian Portuguese and Mandarin. The primary objective of this digital service is to provide the guest with a simple and stress-free way to find out information that traditionally is asked in person at the Guest Relations desk, the company said.