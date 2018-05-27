Bahamas Paradise Announces Kids Sail Free Promo

Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line (BPCL) has announced a kids sail free offer for June, extending to children 16 years of age and under, sailing free in the same stateroom as two paying parents, the company said.

“As school comes to an end for summer, we are excited to offer families incredible savings paired with the ease and convenience of sailing from the Port of Palm Beach,” said Oneil Khosa, CEO of Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line. “There is no better way for families to create lasting memories together and kick off summer than with one of our fun-filled, two-night cruises to Grand Bahama Island.”

With two ships sailing two-night cruises from West Palm Beach, Bahamas Paradise offers no shortage of departure options to Freeport in June.

"Both Grand Classica and Grand Celebration offer endless activities for families to enjoy on their journey to and from Grand Bahama Island," the company said, in a press release. "Parents can relax while their kids have a blast at one of the age specific kid’s clubs led by trained youth counselors, like the Kruzers Club for ages 3-6 and other supervised activities for ages 7-12 and teens. Kids of all ages will have fun staying busy with swimming, dining and non-stop entertainment options including a mini movie theater, gaming consoles, jungle gyms, mini rock climbing wall, outdoor kiddy pool with slides, ball pit, live Vegas-style shows and interactive kid programming."