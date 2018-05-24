It's a huge week for the cruise industry in Valletta, Malta, as the destination plays host to the 52nd MedCruise General Assembly. On Wednesday, May 23, there were also two ships in port as the Opera, from MSC Cruises, and Costa's Fascinosa docked in Valletta.



https://www.cruiseindustrynews.com/cruise-news/19044-photos-msc-opera-and-costa-fascinosa-call-in-valletta.html#sigProId8c0e456d21 View the embedded image gallery online at:

Photos: Mathieu Burnel