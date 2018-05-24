Cruise Industry News Annual Report

Photos: MSC Opera and Costa Fascinosa Call in Valletta

It's a huge week for the cruise industry in Valletta, Malta, as the destination plays host to the 52nd MedCruise General Assembly. On Wednesday, May 23, there were also two ships in port as the Opera, from MSC Cruises, and Costa's Fascinosa docked in Valletta.

Photos: Mathieu Burnel

 

