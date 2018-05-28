Wartsila's LNGPac Passes 100th Order Milestone

Wartsila's Fuel Gas Supply Systems have passed a significant milestone with the 100th order being booked, according to a statement.

Two new shuttle tankers being built for Singapore based AET Tankers will feature Wartsila's 34DF dual-fuel auxiliary engines running primarily on LNG fuel, and fitted with LNGPac units.

First introduced in 2009, the Wärtsilä LNGPac has played an important role in establishing the viability of LNG as a marine fuel, the company said.

The system comprises a bunkering station, the LNG fuel tank and related process equipment, as well as the control and monitoring system. The LNGPac fuel system can be offered as a standalone product, or as part of a complete propulsion system.

“A major reason for the global acceptance of LNG fuel for shipping is that Wärtsilä realised at an early stage that more than just a dual-fuel engine and a stand-alone LNG system was needed. LNG fuelled ships require a complete fuel handling system, and the innovative LNGPac system very successfully meets this requirement,” noted Mathias Jansson, General Manager, Fuel Gas Supply Systems, Wärtsilä Marine Solutions.

The first LNGPac installation was for the chemical tanker Bit Viking owned by Swedish operator Tarbit. This vessel was converted for LNG fuel operation in 2011, and today the LNGPac is installed on some 12 or more different types of vessel, including passenger ferries, tugs, dredgers and offshore vessels.