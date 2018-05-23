Cruise Industry News Expedition Market Report

Puerto Vallarta Welcomes Norwegian Bliss

Norwegian Bliss in Vallarta

A delegation representing almost every level of Puerto Vallarta’s tourism industry, including the Puerto Vallarta Tourism Board, was on hand on Monday morning as the Norwegian Bliss made its maiden call in Mexico and to Puerto Vallarta.

Headed by Captain Staffan Bengtsson the cruise ship will visit Puerto Vallarta five more times later this year, according to a statement.

“Puerto Vallarta has always shared a special connection with the cruise industry because of its diverse attractions and offers,” said Javier Aranda Pedrero, Director of the Puerto Vallarta Tourism Board. “We are thrilled to have the opportunity to show this maiden trip Puerto Vallarta hospitality and show that we are committed to providing the best experience possible.”

Participants in the welcome ceremony included: the delegate of the Secretary of Tourism of Jalisco, Ludwig Estrada Virgen, the presiding councilor of the Tourism Committee of the City Council, Susana Rodríguez; Sujey Cárdenas, Public Relations Manager of the Puerto Vallarta Tourism Board; Miguel Andrés Hernández, director of Puerto Magico, the captain of Puerto, Roberto López Aispuro, representatives of the National Institute of Migration and the Ministry of Health, among other officials.

"Vallarta is a port that stands out for the safety of its tourists, the beauty of its surroundings, the variety of its attractions and the quality of its services. This is why it enjoys the confidence of cruise companies," Pedrero added.

The port will receive 154 cruise calls this year and over 400,000 guests, up from 145 calls last year.

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

More from Cruise Industry News

Valletta

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Vigor

Cruise Ship Orderbook

105 Ships | 245,134 Berths | $61 Billion | View.

Cruise Industry News Expedition Market Report

Latest Magazine Issue | Spring 2018

CIN Spring 2018

In This Edition:

Itinerary Planning

Luxury Market

Caribbean

Food + Beverage

Executive Profiles

Expedition

Drydocks

About | Sample Articles | Subscribe Today
Cruise Industry News Caribbean Cruise Trends