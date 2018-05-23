Puerto Vallarta Welcomes Norwegian Bliss

A delegation representing almost every level of Puerto Vallarta’s tourism industry, including the Puerto Vallarta Tourism Board, was on hand on Monday morning as the Norwegian Bliss made its maiden call in Mexico and to Puerto Vallarta.

Headed by Captain Staffan Bengtsson the cruise ship will visit Puerto Vallarta five more times later this year, according to a statement.

“Puerto Vallarta has always shared a special connection with the cruise industry because of its diverse attractions and offers,” said Javier Aranda Pedrero, Director of the Puerto Vallarta Tourism Board. “We are thrilled to have the opportunity to show this maiden trip Puerto Vallarta hospitality and show that we are committed to providing the best experience possible.”

"Vallarta is a port that stands out for the safety of its tourists, the beauty of its surroundings, the variety of its attractions and the quality of its services. This is why it enjoys the confidence of cruise companies," Pedrero added.

The port will receive 154 cruise calls this year and over 400,000 guests, up from 145 calls last year.