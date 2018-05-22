Dolphins Cheerleaders Wrap Up Photo Shoot on MSC Seaside

The Miami Dolphins Cheerleaders have wrapped up their 2018 annual photo shoot aboard the MSC Seaside.

More than 20 of the Miami Dolphins Cheerleaders sailed to the Caribbean recently, with the ship serving as the backdrop for photo and video shoots.

The Miami Dolphins Cheerleaders Annual is set to be released at the Miami Dolphins Cheerleaders Fashion Show in Fall 2018.

“We are delighted that MSC Seaside was chosen as the ideal stage for capturing the images for the Miami Dolphins Cheerleaders Annual,” said Roberto Fusaro, President of MSC Cruises USA. “Whether strolling along the waterfront boardwalk, having fun in the multi-story aqua park, or relaxing in the MSC Aurea Spa, it was a true honor to host the Miami Dolphins Cheerleaders and provide them the opportunity to experience and showcase our beautiful new ship.”

“We’re excited about our relationship with MSC Cruises and the spectacular Caribbean destinations the MSC Seaside opens up for our fans,” Miami Dolphins Senior Vice President & Chief Commercial Officer Todd Kline said. “The recent travels including our fans, alumni and cheerleaders are just the beginning of what we feel will be a thriving partnership with MSC Cruise and their world-class ships to benefit our truly diverse fan base.”

Beyond wrapping their annual photo shoot on board, the Cheerleaders also interacted with guests during a variety of activities throughout the cruise. The sailing kicked off with a warm Miami Dolphins welcome with the cheerleaders and mascot “TD” taking over the terminal to cheer guests into their vacation. Onboard, cruisers and cheerleaders mingled with activities like the sail away party, multiple youth cheer clinics, photo opportunities and special performances to entertain guests, MSC said, in a statement.

The Cheerleaders’ annual photoshoot onboard MSC Seaside came on the heels of the Miami Dolphins’ first ever Fan Cruise on board MSC Seaside in March. The cruise welcomed football legends like Kim Bokamper, Terry Kirby, Sam Madison, Nat Moore, Joe Rose and Patrick Surtain, for a week of themed activities. For Dol-fans still eager to get up close and personal with these Dolphins alumni, the team will host its second cruise in 2019.