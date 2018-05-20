Puerto Rico: 17,000 Cruise Guests in One Week

The Puerto Rico Tourism Company announced it had welcomed 17,000 cruisers from the Carnival Ecstasy, MSC Seaside, Carnival Magic and Harmony of the Seas earlier this week.

The visits were expected to generate $1.5 million in local revenue, according to a statement.

Puerto Rico’s cruise industry is a promising one and new vessels will arrive later in the year including the Carnival Horizon next month; the Celebrity Eclipse in November; and the Symphony of the Seas and the Celebrity Edge in December.

In addition, the Freedom of the Seas will homeport out of San Juan for the 2018-2019 season.

"The new vessel is expected to have a $40 million impact for the local economy. All-in-all, for the next cruising season, we expect a record breaking 1.7 million passengers, which equates to approximately $250MM dollars in revenue," said a statement.