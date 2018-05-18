Princess Announces South America 2019-2020, Including Antarctica

Princess Cruises has released its 2019-2020 South America season with 14 departures including three voyages sailing to Antarctica.

Among the highlights, a 58-day South America voyage circumnavigates the continent and offers the opportunity to visit icons of the region, including Easter Island, Rio’s Carnival, Machu Picchu, Iguazú Falls, Patagonia and more.

The Coral Princess and Island Princess cover the entire continent for the 2019-2020 season, featuring three departures to the Antarctic Peninsula for scenic cruising, departing aboard Coral Princess December 20, 2019, January 5 and 21, 2020.

“South America is a highly-desired destination for our guests with so many landmarks and cultures to explore,” said Jan Swartz, president, Princess. “This upcoming season also marks our return to Antarctica which we know is a huge draw for travel seekers and has been voted a top place to visit.”