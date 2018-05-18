MSC Introduces New Family Programming

MSC Cruises is introducing new family shore excursions and more family programming in time for the summer season; the cruise line said it was readying to welcome 250,000 children.

The new MSC Seaside has kicked off family fun with even more entertainment onboard for all ages, the company said, including activities like the longest zip lines at sea, four twisting water slides, two full-size bowling lanes, 5D cinema, variety of expanded kids clubs, and much more.

The new Family Explorer Club has been purposely designed to involve both kids and parents equally with tailor-made excursions.

The program was launched in April aboard the MSC Divina and is expanding to ports throughout Europe.

"These interactive tours are designed to keep children entertained while providing an enriching experience for adults. The tours are not simplified versions of existing excursions; they are a brand new way of discovering destinations together," MSC said. "Acting as detectives and explorers, children play a key role in accomplishing a unique mission on each tour, inspired by the history of the destination and featuring an iconic historical character, symbolic of the city or location. Equipped with interactive explorer maps, parents help read the instructions and start the mission, where kids receive stickers for every task they accomplish to take home as a souvenir at the end of the trip."

Kids benefit from half-price tickets in tour groups made up entirely of families.

The excursions typically start later in the morning and last no longer than three to four hours.

The new Seaview will join MSC's fleet in June, and features a new mascot.

Aptly named DORE SUMMER, the 11-year-old surfer mascot will be prominently featured in a new exploration game for kids, called "Find Dore Summer," around the ship.

Other summer-themed games only available on MSC Seaview include a social media challenge for teens to participate in, including a Summer Selfie Contest.