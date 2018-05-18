MAN Diesel & Turbo Joins SEA\LNG

SEA\LNG today announced that it has welcomed MAN Diesel & Turbo (MAN) to its membership coalition.

The group is acoalition aiming to accelerate the widespread adoption of liquefied natural gas (LNG) as a marine fuel,

Dr Uwe Lauber, CEO, MAN Diesel & Turbo, said: “SEA\LNG’s vision is well aligned with MAN Diesel & Turbo’s strategy. In 2016, after COP 21, we launched the initiative ‘Maritime Energy Transition’ that encapsulates MAN Diesel & Turbo’s call to action to reduce emissions and establish natural gas as the preferred fuel of choice in global shipping. SEA\LNG aims to address and overcome current challenges impacting the global uptake of LNG, and MAN Diesel & Turbo is delighted to join forces with other industry leaders to support this work.”

Peter Keller, SEA\LNG chairman and executive vice president, Tote, said: “Combining expertise in infrastructure, finance, regulation, and technical areas are all essential if LNG is going to fulfil its full potential as a marine fuel today and into the future. We welcome the opportunity to leverage MAN’s in-depth knowledge of, and extensive understanding in the fields of propulsion as we continue to support the energy transition in shipping.”

MAN’s increased focus in the field of converting existing vessels to operate using LNG fuel is exemplified in its role in the world’s first conversion of a container ship’s propulsion system from heavy fuel oil (HFO) to LNG. The dual-fuel conversion saw the 1,036 TEU feeder container ship Wes Amelie retrofitted in August 2017 to a multi-fuel, four-stroke unit that enables dual-fuel operation – significantly reducing its SOx emissions by more than 99%, NOx by approximately 90%, and CO2 by up to 20%.

In October 2017, MAN pledged a €2M (US$2.3M) discount to convert 10 HFO engines into gas engines as part of its drive to find clean solutions for seaborne trade and transportation. MAN recognizes the need for collaboration across the shipping industry on the technical challenges of this vital and growing sector, according to a press release.