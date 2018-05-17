Disney Announces Fall 2019 Deployment Program

Disney Cruise Line today announced its fall 2019 deployment, including the Bahamas, Baja, the Mexican Riviera, Canada/New England and the Caribbean.

The Disney Magic returns to New York in September with itineraries including Bermuda, the Bahamas and a limited program to Canada/New England.

Three special five-night cruises feature two days in Bermuda, the cruise line said.

During two seven-night sailings from New York to the Bahamas, every guest will receive a one-day Walt Disney World Park Hopper ticket and round-trip transportation to the theme parks in Orlando.

A single five-night cruise to Canada calls at Bar Harbor and Saint John.

The Disney Wonder will offer San Diego-based cruises to Baja and the Mexican Riviera with calls in Cabo San Lucas and Ensenada, Mexico. Two exclusive seven-night Mexican Riviera sailings feature the snorkeling and scuba diving hot spots Puerto Vallarta, Mazatlán and Cabo San Lucas.

Disney is also offering a packaged tour with Adventures by Disney, adding a pre-cruise stay and tour of The Walt Disney Studios and Disney Archives, and a private tour of Walt Disney Imagineering and a visit to the Disneyland Resort.

Beginning late November, the Disney Wonder will make Galveston its homeport for a series of sailings to the Caribbean and Bahamas, with options at four, six and seven nights. Caribbean cruises include stops in Grand Cayman; Cozumel, Mexico; and Falmouth, Jamaica. Bahamian itineraries feature stops in Castaway Cay and Key West, Florida. Two of the Bahamian sailings also take guests to Nassau, Bahamas, while another includes a second day at Castaway Cay.

In fall 2019, the Disney Dream and Disney Fantasy continue their itineraries to the Bahamas and Caribbean from Port Canaveral, while the Disney Magic returns to Miami in November with a variety of cruise lengths and itineraries.

The Disney Magic’s lineup includes three-, four- and five-night Bahamian sailings and five- and six-night Western Caribbean cruises, and most itineraries feature a day ashore at Castaway Cay. Other ports of call on Bahamian voyages include Nassau and Key West, while stops in Grand Cayman and Cozumel headline the Western Caribbean itineraries.

The Disney Dream sails three- and four-night cruises to Nassau and Castaway Cay.

The Disney Fantasy sails seven-night Caribbean voyages, and every cruise includes a stop at Castaway Cay. Eastern Caribbean itineraries visit the Virgin Islands of Tortola and St. Thomas, and Western Caribbean cruises call on Cozumel, Grand Cayman and Falmouth.

The Disney Fantasy will also sail a selection of special itineraries, the company said.

In October, an eight-night voyage sails south to St. Kitts, Antigua and San Juan, Puerto Rico, while a six-night Western Caribbean itinerary includes calls on Cozumel and Costa Maya, Mexico. Both itineraries include Castaway Cay. In December, two unique seven-night itineraries include one cruise to San Juan, Tortola and Castaway Cay, and another voyage featuring two days on Disney’s private island after visits to Cozumel and Grand Cayman.

Disney Vacation Club also announced the dates for two special members-only Disney Cruise Line charter cruises: a five-night Pacific Coast sailing aboard the Disney Wonder on May 15 and a seven-night cruise to Bermuda aboard the Disney Magic on Oct. 5. Bookings for both cruises open to Disney Vacation Club members on June 23, 2018.