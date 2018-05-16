Baie-Comeau Ready for 21-Call 2018 Season

For the fifth year in a row, the cruise season in Baie-Comeau will begin with the Pearl Mist, which is scheduled to call on May 27.

It's part of a record season for the Canadian port, with 21 calls scheduled from 11 ships, highlighted by the Disney Magic.

“The small Baie-Comeau Cruises team, led by executive director Renée Dumas, has chalked up an incredible achievement with the upcoming visit of the Disney Magic, which will be like a childhood dream come true for many. The team continues to grow as it works tirelessly to overcome the obstacles in its path. Team members spread their passion and promote their vision through our community, taking the time to work closely with our local merchants and partners while spreading their “joie de vivre” around the world. Baie-Comeau is clearly benefiting from the arrival of international cruises and we will continue to grow,” said Baie-Comeau mayor Yves Montigny.

Other cruise lines calling into local operator CMTA Cruises, Cruise and Maritime Voyages and Silversea.

Starting in June, a new bicycle rental service will be available directly at the cruise terminal, the port said. The new service, financed in part by the regional tourism association, will offer hybrid, electric and tandem bicycles, as well as children’s bicycles and scooters to tourists and cruise passengers as well as to local residents. Significant investments will also be made in the coming months to enhance the rest areas along the Pioneer Promenade, from the cruise terminal to Pioneer Park.

There is also a new gangway system set to be ready in time for the Disney Magic.

The port also said it moving forward with a feasibility study for a new pier.

“Our organizing committee was overwhelmed by the success of the Tall Ships Races weekend and the enthusiastic response from local residents. It’s simple really—events like this put people back in touch with a lifestyle that they had back in the days. Being close to the St. Lawrence, enjoying the view and the fresh air—this is what defines us. That’s why I will continue to do everything I can to give the community a pier they can enjoy first-hand with their families.” said Renée Dumas, executive director of Baie-Comeau Cruises.