Lindblad Eyes M&A with New VP of Strategic Finance

Lindblad Expeditions announced today it has appointed Leo Chang to serve as Vice President, Strategic Finance.

In this position, Chang will work closely with Lindblad's senior leadership to identify merger and acquisition opportunities (M&A) and other investment opportunities to grow the company's core domestic and international businesses, the company said.

"Leo has extensive strategic, financial and transaction experience that will be instrumental in driving our future growth initiatives. His addition marks a further commitment to strengthen our market leadership position in expedition travel globally, as we did through our successful acquisition and integration of Natural Habitat," stated Craig Felenstein, CFO of Lindblad.

He will also oversee and direct Lindblad's existing strategic finance activities including operational analysis, resource allocation, budgeting and forecasting, and multi-year planning, according to a statement.

Chang brings to Lindblad nearly 25 years of experience leading strategic growth, capital market and operational initiatives for companies across a wide range of industries.

Chang has held various leadership positions in private equity and investment banking, including 18 years at Jefferies & Company, Inc., and for the past two years he served as the Chief Financial Officer at Frontida BioPharm. He earned his Bachelor of Science in Economics from the Wharton School of Business at the University of Pennsylvania.