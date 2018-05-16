AmaWaterways Promises New River Vessel Concept

AmaWaterdays has released new renderings of what is calls a revolutionary river vessel, the AmaMagna, to debut in 2019. The vessel will have multiple dining venues, an expansive wellness studio and a water sports platform at the stern

Although AmaMagna is said to be nearly double the width of traditional river cruise ships, she will accommodate only 20 percent more guests, promising more personal space with more than half of the 98 staterooms designated as suites measuring between 355 and 710 square feet.

All staterooms and suites will be appointed with natural wood accents. The suites feature full outside balconies, open seating areas and bathrooms with double sinks and walk-in showers. Six Grand Suites will also offer separate seating areas and bathrooms complete with bathtubs.

“As the luxury river cruise market evolves, we plan to continue paving the way as an innovative industry leader. While this new concept has been in the works for us for some time, we believe that now is the perfect moment to introduce this very special ship,” said Rudi Schreiner, president and co-owner of AmaWaterways. “With more personal space, the freedom of multiple dining venues and exceptional accommodations, AmaMagna has been designed for those seeking a fresh, contemporary and dynamic take on river cruising as well as ocean cruisers accustomed to the luxury of more.”

In addition to the Main Restaurant and The Chef’s Table Restaurant, guests can also dine in the Al Fresco Restaurant or Jimmy’s Wine Bar Restaurant (named in honor of the late Jimmy Murphy, one of AmaWaterways’ original co-founders).

The company said that the ship will also provide enhanced entertainment offerings and onboard amenities including the Zen Wellness Studio with a large exercise area offering group classes focused on stretching, cardio and core strengthening led by a professionally trained wellness host; a juice bar and two massage rooms, along with manicure, pedicure and hair services; a sun deck with a large heated pool, a whirlpool and pop-up sky bar.

Exclusive to AmaMagna, AmaWaterways said guests may take advantage of its new Concierge Golf Program, providing the opportunity to experience four top-level golf courses in Hungary, Slovakia, Austria and Germany.

The AmaMagna will sail on the Danube.