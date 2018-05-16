Viking Line Introducing Summer Buffet for Children

Viking Line will be introducing a special children’s summer buffet on its cruise ferries in the Baltic.

The menu has been designed by children for children by Victor Magdeburg of Sweden’s Junior Culinary Team.

Children of the members of the Swedish Culinary Team tested the proposed new dishes. These were improved further based on feedback from the children: e.g. the beef in the Bolognese was extra coarsely grounded for more taste and structure, and extra vegetables were added to the mashed potatoes.

Fresh and nutritious ingredients form the base of the new menu. Traditional children’s favorites are easy to transform into tastier and more high-quality alternatives with only a few slight alterations, such as replacing traditional French fries with sweet potato fries.

“We wanted to incorporate the recent trend of seeking healthier options into our children’s buffet in a tasty way. It would be great if children discovered that they like healthier foods, and would even request them at home,” said Janne Lindholm, restaurant manager at Viking Line.

The new children’s summer buffet will feature, among other things, radish spirals, chicken drumsticks with roasted topping and honey-roasted root vegetables. Those who still crave traditional meals can find them on the adult buffet table.