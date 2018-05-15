Cruise Industry News Annual Report

Nautilus Appoints Trescastro as President of Multiple Companies

Juan Trescastro

Nautilus International Holding, which holds the Metro Cruise group of companies, announced the promotion of Juan C. Trescastro to president of Metro Cruise Services, Metro Shore Services, Metro Events and Pacific Cruise Ship Terminals, effective immediately.

He also will assume responsibility for Terminal Security Solutions.

Trescastro succeeds Stefano Borzone, who decided to pursue other business opportunities after more than a decade of service to Metro Cruise, according to a statement. 

Trescastro reports to Michael Giove, chief operating officer for Nautilus.

“Juan brings a well-rounded background of national and international experience to all aspects of the Metro Cruise line of business, all of which will assist in contributing to strategic success as Nautilus grows within the industry,” Giove stated.

Trescastro, a 20-year veteran of the cruise industry, most recently was senior vice president of business development for Metro Cruise, where he was responsible for the strategic growth of the brand. Prior to joining Metro Cruise, he served as vice president of global port operations and guest port services for Royal Caribbean Cruise., where he was responsible for shore side operations at 475 ports in 107 countries. In that position, Trescastro was instrumental in the design and construction of the Cape Liberty Cruise Port in Bayonne, N.J., as well as Terminal 18 in Port Everglades, Fla.

“I look forward to continuing the excellence established by Stefano and the superior management team here at Metro Cruise,” said Trescastro. “I know this team will deliver the best-in-industry experience to our clients and their guests.”

