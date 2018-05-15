Azamara Announces 2020 Itineraries and Immersion Programs

Azamara Club Cruises has announced 2020 itineraries exploring deeper into newly added destinations including South Africa, French Polynesia and Hawaii.

With a total of 92 individual cruises across the three ships, Azamara will offer 41 maiden ports, 303 late night stays, 170 overnight stays and 40 country-intensive voyages, where guests can explore numerous ports within one country and stay late or overnight in most cities, the company said.

Azamara said its carefully crafted 2020 itineraries emphasize spending more time in port, enabling travelers to explore beyond the initial layers of a city and fully immerse themselves in the destination. In addition, Azamara will also unveil new Land and Sea packages hosted by Micato Safaris.

“Our guests spoke and we listened; the addition of our third ship, the Azamara Pursuit, has allowed us to expand our footprint across all seven continents, bringing guests to new destinations, new experiences, and new opportunities,” said Larry Pimentel, President and CEO, in a prepared statement. “In 2020, Azamara will offer a total of 473 late night and overnight stays, a 12 percent increase from 2019, which will allow us to provide our guests with the opportunity to experience night touring at some of the most compelling destinations.”

Among the highlights, Azamara will be calling in South Africa and the African Continent for the first time. Each voyage will offer a variety of land programs that take travelers to the heart of Zulu culture, South Africa’s wine region, and beyond.

The new South Africa itineraries will coincide with pre- and post-cruise packages from Micato Safaris.

In addition, Azamara continues to expand its extensive Destination Immersion programming. One example is Cruise Global, Stay Local - Kenya: On this overnight excursion, travelers will fly past Mount Kilimanjaro and over the Great Rift Valley to Kenya’s renowned game reserve, Masai Mara, where they will spend the night at the Neptune Mara Rianta Luxury Camp, located along the Mara River. The excursion includes two game viewing drives in search of elephant, lions, rhinos, cheetahs, giraffes and more.

The 2020 itineraries will also feature an 18-night maiden voyage to French Polynesia and Hawaii, visiting the Hawaiian Islands of Maui, Oahu and Hilo.

In addition to adding new destinations and immersive land experiences to its offerings, Azamara’s 2020 itineraries will feature an assortment of specialty voyages, including country-intensive voyages, giving travelers the opportunity to connect with local life and culture. These sailings include Ireland, Scotland, Denmark, and South Africa.

For the first time, Azamara’s three sister ships will meet on October 8, 2020 in Koper, Slovenia, where the cruise line will host a grand AzAmazing Evening in port for all guests on all three ships, and then sail together to Venice.

Azamara’s holiday and Christmas sailings will provide the opportunity to take part in celebrations around the world including ringing in the New Year in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil and Cape Town, South Africa.

On February 20, 2020, the Azamara Quest will be embarking on the brand’s second World Journey from Cape Town to Southampton.

The Triple Tour is a 42-night voyage starting May 26, 2020 from Athens to Copenhagen, allowing guests to sail on all three ships and get an in-depth experience with crew members across the entire fleet, all on one epic voyage. More details on the Triple Tour will be available in early summer of 2018.

Starting in 2020, Azamara will offer guests a more inclusive stateroom category called Veranda Plus. The new accommodation will have the same dimensions and features as a regular Veranda stateroom, for a slightly higher cost, but include additional benefits such as internet minutes, one night of specialty dining, priority embarkation and more. All of these amenities have been built into the price, which will provide a value for guests, versus buying individually, according to Azamara.