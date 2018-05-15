Nanaimo to Welcome Explorer of the Seas

The Port of Nanaimo is ready to welcome Royal Caribbean's Explorer of the Seas, on the first of two calls to Nanaimo this year, scheduled for Wednesday May 16.

The ship will be on a cruise from Seattle, with calls in Nanaimo and Victoria as part of a five-day itinerary.

The Explorer of the Seas previously called on the Port of Nanaimo in May 2016 and May 2017.

Ewan Moir, President & CEO of the Port of Nanaimo commented: “It is our good fortune that, for the third May in a row, the Explorer of the Seas is calling on the gateway for Central Vancouver Island. The Port of Nanaimo, along with its many local and regional partners in Alberni and Cowichan Valleys and the Parksville - Qualicum area, are very proud to receive her for three consecutive years. She represents a great economic lift for central-island communities, a significant benefit from first-time passengers to Vancouver Island. We believe that many passengers will return once they discover one of the most preferred destinations in the world.”

As passengers arrive in the cruise ship terminal and clear customs, Tourism Nanaimo Travel Counsellors greet passengers and point the way to photo opportunities with the RCMP in Red Serge, the ‘Big Tub’ and displays of racing tubs from the Loyal Nanaimo Bathtub Society and to buses for pre-purchased regional shore excursions.

Passengers also visit the harbourside walkway, the Pioneer Waterfront Plaza and local museums.

Complimentary shuttles transport passengers from the passenger terminal through downtown Nanaimo and the Old City Quarter including Maffeo-Sutton Park.

Cannon Firings are scheduled at the historic Bastion for 11 a.m., 12 p.m., and 1 p.m.,

Nanaimo Bar samplings are provided by Tourism Nanaimo as passengers return to the ship.

Moir added: “We provide a high level of service on a consistent basis with our city and regional partners. The amenities and tours complement our award winning cruise facility and programs that cruise lines can count on. Passengers continue to tell us that we have an exceptional product and they want to see more of Central Vancouver Island.”