Carnival Cruise Line to Offer 3 New Longer Sailings

Carnival Cruise Line today announced that it will offer three special longer length Carnival Journeys cruises in 2019.

The voyages include a unique 24-day trans-Pacific crossing aboard Carnival Splendor from Long Beach to Singapore, as well as two voyages aboard Carnival Miracle – a 13-day Panama Canal transit from Tampa to Long Beach and a 14-day Hawaii cruise roundtrip from Long Beach, according to a press release.

The 24-day voyage is the longest single departure in Carnival Cruise Line’s history and marks the first time that the line will visit Guam, Vietnam and Malaysia on a North American departure, the company said.

“We’re delighted to expand upon our itinerary choices with these three exciting Carnival Journeys, including an unforgettable 24-day voyage trans-Pacific transit featuring our first-ever calls to spectacular ports in the Far East,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line.

Guests sailing on Carnival Journeys cruises enjoy unique on-board activities during which they can sample local cuisine and enjoy entertainment and cultural opportunities within the various ports of call. Activities focusing on topics such as photography, cooking, arts and crafts and celestial navigation, along with a 1980s-themed “Throwback Sea Day,” are also offered.