Queen Mary 2 Kicks Off 2018 Transatlantic Season

On May 17, 2018, the Queen Mary 2 will start her 2018 trans-Atlantic season, sailing from Brooklyn.

Cunard said the ship will resume her regularly-scheduled service across the Atlantic, a route that began 178 years ago.

“Over the past year, Cunard has seen an incredible demand for our product and experience from regions around the world, with double-digit growth within the North American market,” said Josh Leibowitz, senior vice president of Cunard North America. “The unique opportunity to step away from day to day life and feel inspired, enriched, and revitalized is one of the reasons passenger feedback continues to be among the best in the industry.”

The Queen Mary 2 is also the only ship with kennels onboard for dogs and cats.

Cunard’s Insights program offers experts from various industries on every voyage, according to Cunard, holding workshops and Q&As throughout the trip. This year Cunard is offering extraordinary special event Crossings throughout the season including collaborations with Ancestry.com, NY Fashion Week, and International Space Week.