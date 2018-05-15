Cruise Industry News Annual Report

Queen Mary 2 Kicks Off 2018 Transatlantic Season

Queen Mary 2

On May 17, 2018, the Queen Mary 2 will start her 2018 trans-Atlantic season, sailing from Brooklyn.

Cunard said the ship will resume her regularly-scheduled service across the Atlantic, a route that began 178 years ago.

“Over the past year, Cunard has seen an incredible demand for our product and experience from regions around the world, with double-digit growth within the North American market,” said Josh Leibowitz, senior vice president of Cunard North America. “The unique opportunity to step away from day to day life and feel inspired, enriched, and revitalized is one of the reasons passenger feedback continues to be among the best in the industry.”

The Queen Mary 2 is also the only ship with kennels onboard for dogs and cats.

Cunard’s Insights program offers experts from various industries on every voyage, according to Cunard, holding workshops and Q&As throughout the trip. This year Cunard is offering extraordinary special event Crossings throughout the season including collaborations with Ancestry.com, NY Fashion Week, and International Space Week.

 

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts
Cruise Industry News Drydocking Report

More from Cruise Industry News

Cruise Industry News Expedition Market Report

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Vigor

Cruise Ship Orderbook

105 Ships | 245,134 Berths | $61 Billion | View.

Cruise Industry News 101

Latest Magazine Issue | Spring 2018

CIN Spring 2018

In This Edition:

Itinerary Planning

Luxury Market

Caribbean

Food + Beverage

Executive Profiles

Expedition

Drydocks

About | Sample Articles | Subscribe Today
Cruise Maryland
Cruise Industry News Executive Guide