2018 Expedition Cruise Market Report Out Now

Cruise Industry News has released the new 2018 Expedition Market Report, offering a comprehensive view of the booming adventure and expedition cruise segment.

At 127 pages, the report is double the length of the 2017 edition, going in-depth with over 30 expedition operators, with exclusive interviews and insight with all the players.

Available in digital form as a PDF, the Expedition Market Report leaves no stone unturned in analyzing the expedition market, from big players like Ponant, Quark and Hurtigruten, to niche brands such as Coral Expeditions and Aurora Expeditions, and everyone else.

Preview a set of sample pages from the report here | Table of Contents

The report also takes a look at trends, challenges in shipbuilding, regulatory issues, and sourcing potential – both in mature western markets and in China, talking to leading travel agents and tour operators.

With 28 new expedition ships on order for deliveries between now and 2022, the segment is growing quickly and shows no signs of slowing down.

Cruise Industry News has talked to and profiled the entire expedition space, with behind-the-scenes articles with every key operator, talking about what they are doing to set their brands apart, where their ships are going and why, and where future growth potential is.

There is also exclusive analysis and insight including market statistics and supply projections through 2027, in addition to a break-down of the market by year, cruise line capacity and number of ships.

