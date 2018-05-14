Fred. Olsen Launches Balmoral Season from Edinburgh

Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines’ Balmoral is set to launch her first season from Edinburgh (Rosyth) on May 16 on a 10-night "Swedish Waterways & Cities" sailing, according to a statement.

The 1,350-guest Balmoral will be offering a record nine sailings from Edinburgh (Rosyth) during the 2018-2019 cruise season, between May and July 2018, which is an increase on the eight departures onboard Black Watch in 2017, the company said.

Clare Ward, Director of Product and Customer Service at Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines, said:

“We have been extremely encouraged by the warm reception that our flagship Balmoral has received in Scotland. We have booked more guests onto the ship out of Rosyth than we did for whole of our last cruise season put together.

“We thank Forth Ports for their commitment to enhancing the experience for our guests from Rosyth, and we are confident that our Scottish customers – old and new – will thoroughly enjoy their holiday on board stylish Balmoral, which features many Scottish links and themes throughout.”

Fred. Olsen has also confirmed its commitment to Edinburgh (Rosyth) with a second program of departures from the convenient Scottish port aboard Balmoral in 2019-2020.

During its 2019-2020 cruise season, Balmoral will be offering a total of eight cruise holidays from Edinburgh (Rosyth), between June and August 2019.