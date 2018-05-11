GPH Reports Buoyant Start To Cruise Season In Turkey

With the cruise season underway in Turkey, Global Ports Holding (GPH) has announced that the three Turkish ports it operates are seeing increased levels of activity. This improving trend is supported by the most recent data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (Turkstat), which stated that tourist numbers for Q1 2018 rose 26.4% over the same period last year, GPH stated.

As the cruise season kicks off in Turkey, Ege Port-Kusadasi, Antalya and Bodrum are looking forward to welcoming some inaugural calls and returning ships over the course of the cruise season.

Antalya Cruise Port welcomed its first cruise ship of the season, the Serenissima, on March 26. The port is located near the Antalya International Airport and is in close proximity to beach resorts and hotels. Transit passengers can take shore excursions to nearby towns and historic locations including Aspendos, Perge and Side.

On the western coast of Turkey, the Serenissima also visited Ege Port-Kusadasi on March 30, with the Celestyal Majesty arriving on March 31, while later in the season it is set to welcome the returning of Oceania and Regent Seven Seas.

Azamara will have its first 2018 call to Kusadasi with the Azamara Journey on May 15.

Kusadasi is close to historic sites such as Ephesus, which is among the most visited ancient sites in the Mediterranean.

Bodrum Cruise Port, situated in the heart of the city, is also set to be busier this year with a number of inaugural calls. These include ships from Marella, TUI and Ponant. They will all be greeted with plaque ceremonies and warm welcome, GPH stated.

On April 29, the Bodrum port hosted the 5th edition of the Global Run Bodrum. Global Run is held at GPH ports every year to promote people travelling to different countries and getting to know new cultures, surroundings and cuisine, while keeping fit.