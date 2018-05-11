Mein Schiff 1 Christening Tonight

TUI Cruises is set to christen its new Mein Schiff 1 in Hamburg tonight with the ceremony starting at 9:00 pm local time at the Container Terminal Burchardkai.

The christening will be performed by the ship’s godmothers, beach volleyball stars Laura Ludwig and Kira Walkenhorst.

Onboard entertainment will be by German entertainer Yared Dibaba on the pooldeck. Aerial acrobats will perform from the surrounding container cranes.

Fully booked for its maiden voyage, the Mein Schiff 1 will sail a six-day cruise with 2,500 passengers to Norway, with calls in Bergen and Stavanger, as well as in Copenhagen.

Sailing in the Baltic and to the fjords this summer, the new ship redeploys to the Canary Islands for the winter season.

Built by Meyer Turku, Men Schiff 1 replaces the original Mein Schiff 1, which has transferred to Marella Cruises, and will have a sister ship joining her in 2019, the Mein Schiff 2. The original Mein Schiff 2 stays in the fleet, but will be renamed.