Genting Cruise Lines Partners with Wirecard

Dream Cruises and Star Cruises have partnered with Wirecard to deliver a seamless payment process onboard their fleets.

The partnership will provide the basis for the Quick Pay - Self-Checkout System implemented on board Dream Cruises’ World Dream and Genting Dream and to be launched on Star Cruises’ SuperStar Virgo shortly.

“The guest experience on board our Dream Cruises fleet is of primary importance and anywhere we can remove friction and streamline process is a great benefit to our passengers,” said Thatcher Brown, President of Dream Cruises. “Our partnership with Wirecard enables us to simplify one of the most maligned aspects of travel – lining up to settle the bill at the end of a vacation. With our Quick Pay - Self-Checkout System, our guests never need to see a queue and can settle their bill in the comfort of their own cabin – or anywhere else – by simply using their smartphone.”

Judith Loh, Head of Relationship Management, APAC Sales at Wirecard, said: “As an innovative leader in the digital landscape of payments, Wirecard is able to help our client enhance the guest experience by delivering a seamless digitalized payment process on board. With the growing popularity of cruise vacation across Asia, we look forward to deepen our partnership with Dream Cruise.”

Using the Quick Pay – Self-Checkout System guests onboard Dream Cruises can now control their own finances during their voyage including setting up pre-authorized spending limits, managing accounts for friends and family, monitoring consumption during the trip and settling their bill at the end of their journey.

Passengers can set up their Quick Pay by simply scanning QR codes available during check-in or in their cabins or by connecting to the ship's network and selecting the Quick Pay option. A wide range of payment choices are available including Alipay, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Diners Club, JCB and Union Pay with more methods to be added in the future. With the application, guests can also set up pre-authorized spending amounts for themselves and for family members or travelling companions to help manage expenses while onboard.