IAATO Concludes Annual Meeting, Looks to Future

The International Association of Antarctica Tour Operators (IAATO) wrapped up its 27th annual meeting in Newport, Rhode Island, last week, having agreed to strengthen its mission of promoting the practice of safe, environmentally responsible travel to the Antarctic, according to a statement.

Terry Shaller of Ponant, and re-elected Chair of the IAATO Executive Committee, said: “The unique qualities of Antarctica require stringent safeguards. Building on the policies and processes that keep these safeguards in place formed much of IAATO 2018’s agenda.

“Our proven success in responsible visitor management is the result of self-regulation and close collaboration. IAATO’s industry pioneers set aside competition in the interests of delivering ethical travel with the protection of the white continent at its heart. Our mission goes hand-in-hand with providing an extraordinary educational and wilderness experience for guests.”

Over 140 people attended the meeting at the Viking Hotel, Newport from May 1-3, representing IAATO member companies and invited stakeholders with a vested interest in Antarctica’s future including governments, environmental and scientific organizations and charitable trusts, IAATO said.

This year’s gathering had a strong focus on managing for growth, resulting in members adopting procedures and practices to improve vessel scheduling in the Peninsula, strengthen the IAATO membership application process and improve pre-departure information for guests.

Members voted in new and revised Antarctic Treaty System guidelines to continue best practice for safe and responsible travel, including enhanced engagement with regulatory bodies and strengthening environmental and safety standards.

The membership welcomed newcomers into the fold; with Global Marine Networks (GMN), Columbia Cruise Services, EYOS Tenders, Tong Sheng International and Alibaba taking up associate membership. Noble Caledonia moved from Provisional Operator to Operator status.

IAATO Executive Director, Dr Damon Stanwell-Smith, said: “There was much to cover in three days, which made for very intensive discussions, but there was a real sense of unity among those gathered. Our commitment to providing safe and responsible private-sector Antarctic and sub-Antarctic travel while delivering an enriching experience for visitors shone out, and we are well prepared to tackle the challenges that may lie ahead.”

Meeting highlights included: