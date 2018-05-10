Viking Jupiter Floated Out at Fincantieri

The Viking Jupiter, the sixth ocean cruise ship which Fincantieri is building for Viking, was floated out today at Fincantieri's Ancona shipyard ahead of its 2019 delivery.

The coin ceremony was hosted by Godmother Sissel Kyrkjebø, an accomplished Norwegian singer.

The ceremony was attended for the shipowner by Torstein Hagen, Chairman of Viking, while Fincantieri was represented by Giovanni Stecconi, director of the shipyard.

It is the sixth ship for Viking, following the Star, Sea, Sky and Sun, which are in service, and the Orion which is launching this year.