Marella to Go All-Inclusive for British Market

TUI Group said that starting in summer 2019, British cruise brand Marella Cruises will go all-inclusive.

TUI also confirmed the Spirit will exit Marella’s fleet this November, and it will also welcome the Marella Explorer 2. The former SkySea Golden Era will join Marella’s fleet for summer 2019, TUI announced.

It's part of the brand's over-arching product update, as the Marella Discovery and Marella Discovery 2 joined the fleet in 2016 and 2017, respectively, offering newer tonnage to British guests.

Coming off a strong first half 2018 financial performance, Marella saw daily ticket revenue rise 7.1 percent year over year to 136 GBP. TUI cited the Marella Discovery’s introduction in May 2017 for the increased earnings performance.

For the full year 2017, turnover was 502.4 million GBP, with an EBITA of 86.5 million GBP, with a total of 308,000 guests carried for Marella at 101.7 percent occupancy.

The big news this year is the Marella Explorer, the former Mein Schiff 1, which is days away from starting her new career with Marella after a lengthy refit and conversion in Cadiz.