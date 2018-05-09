Carnival Legend to Move to Tampa from Australia

Carnival Cruise Line has announced that the 2,124-passenger Carnival Legend will reposition to Port Tampa Bay in October 2019 as the ship moves out of the Australian market.

The Carnival Legend is currently undergoing an extensive two-week-long drydock that is taking place at Vigor in Portland, Ore. and is adding a variety of food and beverage concepts to the ship.

Following the drydock, the Carnival Legend will operate a summer 2018 schedule of seven-day Alaska cruises from Seattle, then reposition to Australia with a series of departures from Sydney and Melbourne in the fall and winter. In summer 2019 she will return to Seattle for another series of seven-day Alaska cruises before moving to Tampa in the fall of 2019.

Prior to its Tampa deployment, the Carnival Legend will also operate a series of longer-length Carnival Journeys voyages in 2019, including a nine-day Alaska cruise from Vancouver, a 16-day Hawaii voyage from Vancouver and 15-day Panama Canal transit that begins in Los Angeles and ends in Tampa, positioning the vessel for its new schedule from that port.

“At Carnival, we encourage our guests to Choose Fun and with these voyages aboard the newly refurbished Carnival Legend we’re providing our guests with a broad spectrum of exciting cruise options featuring sought-after destinations and unique experiences ashore,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line.

Carnival Legend’s seven-day schedule from Tampa kicks off Oct. 27, 2019 and includes visits to Grand Cayman, Cozumel, Mahogany Bay and Belize or Costa Maya. On Jan. 25, 2020, the ship will also offer a special eight-day voyage that includes a partial transit of the Panama Canal as well as port calls at Limon and Grand Cayman.