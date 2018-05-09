Hapag-Lloyd Orders Third Hanseatic Expedition Ship

Coming off a strong first-half performance in 2018, TUI Group said its board had approved a third Hanseatic-class newbuild for Hapag-Lloyd Cruises.

The 230-guest ship will join the Hapag-Lloyd fleet from VARD in 2021, following the Hanseatic Nature and Inspiration, which will be delivered next year.

For the first half of the fiscal year, Hapag-Lloyd saw an average daily ticket rate of 600 euro, up from 595 euro a year prior, as the company continues its strong earnings performance.

“TUI delivers turnover and earnings growth and continues to invest in new cruise ships and hotels. With the youngest cruise fleet in the market at TUI Cruises, we continue to set the standard in ocean cruises, a market with great future potential," said CEO Fritz Joussen.

“This market is growing strongly. Thanks to its experience, competence and high quality standards, Hapag-Lloyd Cruises offers great potential to attract new international customer groups and deliver stronger growth in the expedition cruise segment,” he added.