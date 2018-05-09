Silver Explorer Makes Maiden Call in San Francisco

Port of San Francisco Welcomes Silver Explorer on Maiden Call, May 5, 2018 (Left to Right): Michael Nerney; Harriet Israel; Joe Dovichi; Bernie McDonald; Captain Margrith Ettlin; Bill Brockett; Chief Engineer Mariyan Monev Kozhuharov; Fred Rogers; Mim Illencik; Cathryn Lucido.

The Silver Explorer made her maiden call to Pier 35 at the Port of San Francisco on Saturday, May 5, 2018.

Port of San Francisco’s Michael Nerney and Metro Cruise Services’ Cathryn Lucido  presented plaque to Silver Explorer Captain Margrith Ettlin and Chief Engineer Mariyan Monev Kozhuharov as part of the first call ceremony. 

The ship was on an 11-night west coast cruise from San Diego to Vancouver, also including stops at Santa Cruz Island, Monterey, Astoria, Rainier, Port Angeles, Olympia, Anacortes and San Juan Island. 

The ship’s master is Captain Margrith Ettlin, who was promoted in 2013 as the first female captain in the Silversea Cruises fleet.

It is the first of three maiden calls for the port this year, as the Norwegian Bliss and Ponant's Le Soleal will dock in October. 

The Bliss will be the biggest ship to ever call on the city by the bay.

Meanwhile, the Grand Princess will continue to sail from the port year-round, offering a mix of Alaska, California, Mexican Riviera and Hawaii itineraries starting at seven days. The 1998-built ship will offer 35 cruises from San Francisco this year.

The port was expecting a slight increase in traffic for 2017, with 300,000 passengers, up from 286,352 the year prior. A total of 82 calls were projected, while 76 calls are on the books for 2018.

 

 

