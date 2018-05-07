Cruise Industry News Financial Tracking

UnCruise Names Michelle Glass as Senior Director of Global Sales

Michelle Glass

UnCruise Adventures, has hired Michelle Glass as senior director of global sales.

Glass will be based out of the company’s headquarters in Seattle. In her role as senior director of global sales, a new position in the company, she will oversee wholesale and retail international partner relationships. She will also supervise a team of U.S.-based business development directors and lead preferred supplier partnerships with multiple consortia marketing organizations. 

“Michelle’s 25 years of experience in Alaska’s tourism industry combined with a broad skill set in sales and marketing make her a great fit for UnCruise,” said Tim Jacox, president and COO of UnCruise Adventures. “We welcome her to our team of adventurers.”

Glass was most recently with Alaskan Dream Cruises where she held the position of vice president of sales. Previously, she was the senior account manager at Entrée Alaska.  She has also served as director of tourism and executive director of the Convention and Visitors Bureau (CVB) in Haines, Alaska, and she spent a year as executive director of the Kenai CVB.  She started her career in tourism with five years at Holland America Line. Condé Nast Traveler listed Glass as a destination specialist for Alaska five consecutive years. She’s also appeared on Wendy Perrin’s Wow list for Alaska.

Glass has a Bachelor of Arts degree from Western Washington University. She lives with her family on Whidbey Island, Washington.

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

More from Cruise Industry News

Valletta

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

San Diego

Cruise Ship Orderbook

105 Ships | 247,812 Berths | $61 Billion | View.

Cruise Industry News Quarterly Magazine

Latest Magazine Issue | Spring 2018

CIN Spring 2018

In This Edition:

Itinerary Planning

Luxury Market

Caribbean

Food + Beverage

Executive Profiles

Expedition

Drydocks

About | Sample Articles | Subscribe Today
Cruise Industry News Financial Tracking