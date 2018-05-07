UnCruise Names Michelle Glass as Senior Director of Global Sales

UnCruise Adventures, has hired Michelle Glass as senior director of global sales.

Glass will be based out of the company’s headquarters in Seattle. In her role as senior director of global sales, a new position in the company, she will oversee wholesale and retail international partner relationships. She will also supervise a team of U.S.-based business development directors and lead preferred supplier partnerships with multiple consortia marketing organizations.

“Michelle’s 25 years of experience in Alaska’s tourism industry combined with a broad skill set in sales and marketing make her a great fit for UnCruise,” said Tim Jacox, president and COO of UnCruise Adventures. “We welcome her to our team of adventurers.”

Glass was most recently with Alaskan Dream Cruises where she held the position of vice president of sales. Previously, she was the senior account manager at Entrée Alaska. She has also served as director of tourism and executive director of the Convention and Visitors Bureau (CVB) in Haines, Alaska, and she spent a year as executive director of the Kenai CVB. She started her career in tourism with five years at Holland America Line. Condé Nast Traveler listed Glass as a destination specialist for Alaska five consecutive years. She’s also appeared on Wendy Perrin’s Wow list for Alaska.

Glass has a Bachelor of Arts degree from Western Washington University. She lives with her family on Whidbey Island, Washington.