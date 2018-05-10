Oceania: Targeted Marketing Strategy Reduces Costs

Oceania Cruises is perfecting its marketing strategy, reducing direct mail costs while sending more personalized, impactful mail to targeted clients.

According to an investor presentation given by President and CEO Bob Binder, the company’s marketing method of choice remains direct mail.

A new, specialized editorial-style mail campaign has shown off the Oceania experience to potential guests, while resulting in lower acquisition costs and higher margin bookings.

The company reported acquisition costs of 10.5 percent in 2016, 9.4 percent in 2017, and expects an even better number this year at 8.7 percent

On the digital side, the company has embraced personalized email trigger programs, customized to specific interests, requests or web browsing.

A database of over 550,000 contacts get weekly emails, according to Oceania.

The market strategy fits into the line’s $100 million fleet refurbishment strategy, which it has undertaken to “re-inspire” its four R-class vessels through an extension renovation of all public spaces and staterooms.

Oceania said it was a “cost effective way to drive revenue and higher returns.”