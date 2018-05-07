Chris Theophilides Named CEO at Celestyal Cruises

Celestyal Cruises today named Chris Theophilides to the position of CEO, starting July 1, 2018.

Theophilides has been working in the cruise industry since 2006. He was named vice president of strategy and business development at Celestyal in October 2014 and was promoted to COO in January 2017.

Theophilides graduated from Rutgers University in New Jersey in 1995, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics. He continued his studies at the same institution to attain a Master’s degree in Business Administration (MBA) in 1997. From 1998 to 2006, he served as Senior Manager, Corporate Finance at PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC), where he qualified as a Certified Public Accountant (CPA). He is also a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA).

The company also thanked Kyriakos Anastassiadis for his term at CEO. Anastassiadis contributed to the company’s strategic repositioning as well as to the development and strengthening of the Celestyal Cruises brand internationally.

Celestyal Cruises would like to thank Mr. Anastassiadis for his contribution to the development of Celestyal Cruises and wishes him good health and success in his future endeavors.