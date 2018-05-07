Cruise Industry News Financial Tracking

Fincantieri Reports Q1 (2018)

Seabourn Ovation

Fincantieri has reported EBITDA of 89 million euro on revenues of 1226 million euro for the first quarter ended March 31, 2018, up from EBITDA of 67 million euro on revenues of 1,104 million euro for the first quarter of 2017.

With EBITDA up 33 percent, Fincantieri reported the EBITDA margin to be 7.3 percent compared to 6.0 percent last year. The company attributed the increase to the positive performance of its shipbuilding segment.

Fincantieri said the year-over-year growth was mainly attributable to the increase in the volume of its cruise ship business with larger vessels. Cruise ships represented 47 percent of revenues. The company is also involved in naval vessel and offshore construction, as well as equipment, systems and services.

During the first quarter, Fincantieri signed an agreement with Viking for the construction of an additional six cruise ships based on the previous ships, and Vard, which is controlled by Fincantieri, signed a contract for the design and construction of two additional vessels for Ponant. In addition Vard signed a letter of intent for the construction of two special cruise vessels for Viking, with an option for two more.

The ship repair and conversion unit also signed a contract for the lengthening and refurbishing two cruise ferries.

The Carnival Horizon was the first cruise ship to be delivered this year, to be followed by four more. Fincantieri listed 28 cruise ships be delivered from 2018 through 2027 (including the Horizon).

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts
AB InBev

More from Cruise Industry News

Valletta

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

San Diego

Cruise Ship Orderbook

105 Ships | 247,812 Berths | $61 Billion | View.

Cruise Industry News Quarterly Magazine

Latest Magazine Issue | Spring 2018

CIN Spring 2018

In This Edition:

Itinerary Planning

Luxury Market

Caribbean

Food + Beverage

Executive Profiles

Expedition

Drydocks

About | Sample Articles | Subscribe Today
La Rochelle
Cruise Industry News Drydocking Report