Norwegian Reveals New Technology Platform

Norwegian Cruise Line has announced a new partnership with DeCurtis Corporation to launch new technology platform project: Cruise Freedom.

"Innovation has always been at the core of Norwegian's philosophy and with technology ever-advancing, we too are tasked with reaching the forefront of technological advancements," said Andy Stuart, president and chief executive officer of Norwegian Cruise Line. "This partnership with DeCurtis is an advantageous opportunity to rapidly advance our own efficiency and allow both tech-proficient and less tech-savvy guests to navigate their experience seamlessly onboard and throughout any point in their voyage with us – from dreaming to cruising."

The partnership comes on the heel's of the brand's recently launched, new fully integrated Cruise Norwegian app, which took place last December.

The company said its partnership with DeCurtis is the second-stage in its ongoing objective to elevate the guest experience and push the limits of innovation via technology.

Phased implementation will begin later this year, with preliminary elements launching on Norwegian Bliss in late 2018, followed by Norwegian Encore in the fall of 2019, Norwegian said.

"Freedom and flexibility while cruising is Norwegian Cruise Line's mission, and advancing our technology allows us to continue to support our core values and deliver the experience our guests expect from us," said Frank Del Rio, president and chief executive officer of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings. "Norwegian's investment in this technology has the potential to position us as the leader in our industry, and further pioneer new cruising experiences that result in increased guest satisfaction. We look forward to this partnership with DeCurtis Corporation, and are excited to enter the first phase of development."

"Creating elegantly simple solutions to solve complex problems has been our main focus for the last 20 years," said David DeCurtis, founder of DeCurtis Corporation. "With our entry to the cruise and hospitality market over a decade ago, DeCurtis has continued to revolutionize and streamline operations and truly transform guest and crew experience in what is both a unique and rewarding space. As we explore ways to utilize technology across several platforms, we are looking forward to working with Norwegian Cruise Line with a clear focus on making the cruise experience more immersive and memorable. We embrace the exciting future that is represented by Cruise Freedom™ that will push the limits of personalization of the guest experience in a seamless way throughout every phase of their vacation with Norwegian – from planning to cruising."