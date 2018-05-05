Silversea Unveils 900 Port 2019-2020 Program

Silversea Cruises has announced its 2019-2020 program for its "classic" fleet, which comprise 89 voyages to Australasia, Asia, South America, the Caribbean.

Building on Silversea’s previously announced expedition itineraries for the same period, the new itineraries bring the total number of visited destinations to approximately 900 for season, the company said.

The new itineraries include a full program in Australia and New Zealand, a circumnavigation of South America, and increased capacity in Asia, among other highlights. Ten inaugural calls will be made in such fascinating places as Fiji's volcanic Dravuni Island, Cayman Brac in the Cayman Islands, and Timaru in New Zealand.

"We are excited to unveil our new range of culturally enriching, port-intensive winter itineraries for 2019-2020," said Roberto Martinoli, Silversea's CEO. "Aboard our fleet of spacious yet intimate ships, we continue to unlock a wealth of authentic experiences for our guests across the world, from the most cherished cities in each region to new far-flung destinations. Our characteristic 6-star hospitality, uncompromising service, and exquisite cuisine will enrich the onboard experience for our guests."

Of note, the new Silver Muse will spend more than four months in Australia and New Zealand, marking her longest season in the region to date.

