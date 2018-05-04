Ponant Reveals Green and Gentle Lands Sailing

Ponant has announced details of “Green and Gentle Lands, Exploring Gardens and Historic Sites,” the first in a series of cruises designed to inspire travelers to "dig deeper into their destinations," according to the company.

Scheduled for May 12 – 22, 2019 aboard the Le Boreal, the sailing will include programs and performances aboard ship, and excursions ashore that embrace the local culture and gardening theme.

During “Green and Gentle Lands,” noted guest speaker, Holly Shimizu, retired Executive Director of the United States Botanic Garden, will lead discussions onboard Le Boreal.

Shimuzu is an internationally recognized horticulturist with more than four decades of experience and is known for her appearances as a host and correspondent on The Victory Garden on PBS.

The highlight of the voyage will be the Royal Botanic Garden in Edinburgh with an exclusive gala luncheon will be hosted on site by the Garden staff.

The first special experience will occur before passengers even step foot onboard ship with a day at Kew Gardens, London’s largest UNESCO World Heritage site with the most diverse collection of living plants in the world. Before transferring to Le Boreal, guests will also visit Chelsea Physic Garden, the oldest botanic garden in London.

Then during the cruise, passengers will visit Kasteel van Oostkerke near Ostend to explore the garden designed by Mien Ruys. They will visit Alnwick Castle and Herterton House in Newcastle and the exotic gardens of Flor og Fjære in Stavanger, Norway.

“Green and Gentle Lands” starts at $4,690 per person based on double occupancy.